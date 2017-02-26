Russia, Norway win team cross-country sprints at worlds

Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

Amaya Valenzuela on Merced's win in PKs

Merced coach Hector Nava on Bears' loss

Cesar Martinez on Pacheco's historic night

Jeremy Redwine and Jared Pazin on Merced's playoff win

Ariana Severo on Golden Valley's playoff victory

4:54