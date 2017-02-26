Arizona State has no plans to play for-profit university

Grand Canyon University will be eligible for the NCAA tournament next year after completing its transition to Division I basketball, making it the first for-profit school to make such a move.
The Arizona Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2lZ2t0D) the question of whether the school will ever schedule games against cross-town Arizona State University is a touchy issue.
ASU President Michael Crow told the newspaper in 2013 that the university is against using athletics to make profits. He directed the university to schedule no games against GCU.
Arizona's two other public universities do schedule games against GCU in certain sports.
An ASU statement says there are no plans to change the university's approach to scheduling.
GCU President and CEO Brian Mueller said the school is open to the possibility of competing against ASU.
