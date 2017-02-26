N. Kentucky beats Valparaiso 82-78 behind McDonald's 23 pts

Drew McDonald scored 23 points, Lavone Holland II made a pair of free throws with 2.3 seconds left and Northern Kentucky beat Valparaiso 82-78 on Sunday.
Valparaiso (24-7, 14-4) missed a chance to secure the top seed in the Horizon League Tournament when Oakland (14-4, 24-7) beat Milwaukee (8-23, 4-14), 86-75 later in the day. Oakland swept Valparaiso in the season series.
Northern Kentucky (21-10, 12-6) is the fourth seed after Green Bay (18-12, 12-6) secured the No. 3 seed with an 89-81 win over Detroit (8-21, 6-11) Sunday.
The Norse led most of the second half against Valparaiso after a 40-37 lead at halftime. Shane Hammink's 3-pointer with 5.3 seconds left brought the Crusaders to within 78-76, and forced to foul, McDonald made a pair of free throws. The Norse deliberately fouled Max Joseph, who sank a pair, before Holland secured the win at the line.
Hollland and Carson Williams each scored 17 points.
Tevonn Walker led Valparaiso with 25 points, Hammink 23 and Joseph added 12.
Comments