Second Bridging the Gap Track and Field Meet set for Saturday

The Bridging the Gap Track and Field Meet was put together with two main goals in mind.
Its founders wanted introduce the top level of competition the state of California can provide to Merced-area kids. The second, and perhaps more important goal, was to create a positive experience between the area’s youth and law enforcement.
According to Minds in Motion Track Club vice president T. Tefera, last year’s inaugural event was a rousing success on both fronts. Over 500 boys and girls ranging from five to 18 years old participated in the event at Merced College. The public response prompted meet organizers to bring it back. The second Bridging the Gap Track and Field Meet will shift to Golden Valley’s Veterans Stadium this Saturday with hopes of even better participation. Check-in opens at 7:30 a.m. with the first field events getting underway at 8:30 a.m. and running events beginning at 9 a.m.
“When we started it, we were hoping it would be an annual event, but we weren’t sure if it would be a success,” Tefera said. “The response from the community was amazing. We had clubs come in from all over California and some from Nevada, but we also had a lot of individual participants that were just giving track a try for the first time.
“We partnered up with the Sheriff’s Department and some of them came out to our practices and ran with the kids. We can tell they enjoyed themselves, but the ones that volunteered last year, came back with more of their friends. Increasing interaction between our youth and law enforcement is a big part of why we put this together and both sides really enjoyed themselves last year.”
Online registration for the meet at coachoregistration.com closes Monday. There are also two more chances for in-person registration opportunities for individual participants at the Merced College track from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday night. The cost is $10 per participant. Kids 12 and younger can participate in three events. Those 13 and older can participate in four.
While the Minds in Motion Track Club and the Sheriff’s Department are co-sponsors, the meet couldn’t happen without numerous volunteers from various organizations around the county. Two of the biggest suppliers last year were Students With Aspiring Goals, UC Merced and Merced College and the list is expected to be even bigger Saturday.
Like any major undertaking with so many volunteers and moving parts, quite a bit was learned from the first meet. Positive as the experience was for the community, there was occasional inefficiency and communication breakdowns.
“None of us had ever put anything like this on before, so we learned quite a bit,” Tefera said. “There’s so many little things that we didn’t anticipate. I feel like we did a great job of rolling with the problems as they came up, but this year everything should run much smoother.
“Our starter and our judges are people that have worked together before. We’ve brought in an announcer that knows track and does Junior Olympic events. We added the hurdles this time. One of the big complaints was that we had the award ceremonies in the middle of the meet. Kids didn’t always hear their name, so this time we’re moving them to the very end.
“From start to finish, everything should run much smoother this time.”
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
