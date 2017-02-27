Sports

February 27, 2017 6:49 PM

Despite cold Curry, Durant and Warriors beat 76ers 119-108

By AARON BRACY Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Kevin Durant had 27 points in his return to the lineup and the Golden State Warriors overcame the worst 3-point shooting performance of Stephen Curry's career in a 119-108 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

Curry was 0 for 11 from 3-point range. That topped his previous worst outing without making a 3 when he went 0 for 10 from distance on Nov. 4 against the Lakers. The two-time reigning MVP entered leading the league by a wide margin with 231 3-pointers this season.

Curry still had 19 points, making 7 of 12 2-point attempts and all five of his free-throw tries.

Klay Thompson scored 21 points and Draymond Green had 14 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and five steals for the Warriors, who opened a five-game East Coast trip by winning their fourth straight and boosting their NBA-best record to 50-9. Durant returned after missing a game with a right hand injury.

Dario Saric had 21 points for Philadelphia, which once again played without big man Joel Embiid.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Amaya Valenzuela on Merced's win in PKs

View more video

Sports Videos