Merced-area college, prep sports summaries for Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

Softball
High lchool
Los Banos 10 , Merced 4
Los Banos
000
221
5
—
10
10
2
Merced
000
021
1
—
4
10
4
Kiara Azevedo, Ali Waltman (5) and Emily Lonetree. Abby Flores, Lily Gonzalez and Madi Kane. WP – Azevedo. LP – Flores.
Los Banos (1-1) – Lonetree 3-5 (2 HR, 4 RBIs), Azevedo 3-5.
Merced (1-1) – Julianna Perez 2-4 (RBI), Lilly Ramirez 2-3 (RBI), Phoebe Arista 2-3, Kane (2B).
Golden Valley 3, Johansen 0
Golden Valley
001
110
0
—
3
6
0
Johansen
000
000
0
—
0
0
1
Marissa Bertuccio (14 strikeouts) and Vanessa Saltos. Lia Va’a and Marissa Wood. WP – Bertuccio. LP – Va’a.
Golden Valley (2-0) – Maddy Martinez 1-3 (RBI), Angelica Perez 1-3 (RBI).
Basketball
College oomen
Cal Pac Tournament Championship
UC Merced 57, Benedictine-Mesa 56
UC Merced
7
13
13
24
—
57
Benedictine
15
19
12
10
—
56
UC Merced (17-11) – Brittany Martinez 17, Courtney Danna 14, Danielle Ward 6, Christina Castro 5, Mia Belvin 5, Allison Wisdom 5, Mia Shannon 4, Deja Jackson 1. Totals: 21 10-16 57.
Benedictine (17-11) – Emily Moore 17, Erica Vasquez 12, Felicia Foster 8, Alexis Todd 5, Julia Cooper 4, Kimberly Wimbish 10. Totals: 22 11-15 56.
3-pointers – UC Merced 5 (Danna 2, Belvin 1, Castro 1, Wisdom 1), Benedictine 1 (Moore 1). Rebounds – UC Merced 30 (Martinez 13), Benedictine 35 (Moore 9). Assists – UC Merced 12 (Wisdom 4, Danna 4), Benedictine 11 (Todd 4). Steals – UC Merced 11 (Danna 3, Castro 3), Benedictine 7 (Moore 2). Team fouls – UC Merced 16, Benedictine 16. Fouled out – Vasquez.
