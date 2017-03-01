Surdich on Bowling: Merced Co. USBC Championship tourney March 4-5

The 71st annual Merced County USBC Championship handicap tournament will be held March 4-5 at Bellevue Bowl with two divisions – women and open.
The tournament will have team, doubles, singles and all events. Teams are made up of four bowlers – women, men or mixed. Entry fee is $25 per event, with an additional $10 option for all events, scratch or handicap.
You have staggered times for your team, doubles and singles events with your choice of Saturday or Sunday, or you can bowl it all in one day. Entries close 15 minutes before a scheduled squad.
Rhythm in bowling – Have you ever heard the word rhythm in bowling?
The other night during league play at Bellevue, some bowlers mentioned that word. I hadn’t heard that word used when I bowled. It seems like it keeps coming during league play.
You normally hear a bowler is in the groove, lined up or stroking, all meaning the same thing – their ball is flush in the pocket.
Several things can disrupt rhythm: The sweep is wiping off your standing pins. Bowlers have told me they thought there must be oil on the pin decks, as the pins should be falling over, but they are just sliding around the deck and are coming out of range of the pin setter.
In other words, having to wait for the lane mechanic to fix the problem or set up your pins knocks down your rhythm. Think about it, you have 10 strikes in a row, and then you have to wait.
Shooting stars – The Friday Handicap had Kenny Schmitz with a 272/688 and Mike Coe with a 713. ... Guys & Dolls had Dennis Barcellos with a 287/607. ... Bryan Rivas had a 276/731. ... Dee Dee Jeppesen rolled a 171. ... In the Commercial Classic, Dave Souza rolled a career-best 649 series, and Dennis Gary bowled a 266.
Senior moment – How about two of our senior bowlers leaving Bellevue after rolling in their leagues and they get home and find they still have their bowling shoes on. If you happen to see Tom Ragsdale or John Krone, let them know what shoe they have on.
McHenry senior no-tap – Again, our local women placed on the leaderboard as Charli McMillian picked up some cash in the high game pot and total series. She did the same thing last month at Yosemite Lanes.
Others placing in the high game pot were T.J. Jensen and Janie Schropp. For the men, it was Jerry McMillian scoring in the high game and total series again.
Up next is the 50-and-older no-tap for men and women at Yosemite Lanes on March 17 with a 1 p.m. start. The fee is $13.
I still have spots in the Black Oak Lanes senior no-tap tournament on March 10 in the 1:30 p.m. squad.
Don Surdich: 209-777-1111, desurdich@aol.com
SCORING LEADERS: Jessica Riley 206, Jim Shank 203, Sandy Alvara 230, J.D. Lawson 211, Margaret Herzog 193, Russ Thompson 243, Renee Cardella 150, Monta Tillotson 146, Frances Smith 166, Denise Helton 192, Marie Herrera 165, Trisha Folkner 145, Don Sweet 185, Pat O’Bryant 220, Virginia Soto 184, April Quinonez 193, Bryan Wenger 197, Ronnie Heil 227, Dominic Pugliese 167, Joann Baker 159.
SERIES LEADERS: Dick Miller 566, LaDonna Stone 614, Tosh Kajioka 640, Jerry Hill 672, Jim Mullings 708, Justin Decker 716, Tyler Davis 740.
