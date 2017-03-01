Sports

March 1, 2017 5:37 PM

Merced-area college, prep sports summaries for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

Soccer

High school boys

Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII final

Cristo Rey 1, Le Grand 0

Le Grand (15-6-2) – Saves: Luisnoe Cardenas 4.

Cristo Rey (14-1) – Goal: Alex Rodas. Assist: Christian Rodriguez. Saves: Alejandro Mendoza 7.

Division IV semifinals

Pacheco 2, Liberty Ranch 0

Liberty Ranch (14-4-6) – Saves: Edwin Cisneros 3.

Pacheco (19-2-4) – Goals: Pablo Ortiz 2. Assist: Rodolfo Rivera 1. Saves: Jesus Lopez 9.

Halftime: Pacheco 1-0.

Volleyball

High school boys

Golden Valley 3, Sierra 0

Game scores: 25-13, 25-12, 25-9

Golden Valley (1-0) – Kills: Bryan Livesay 8. Blocks: Livesay 1, Ahmed Elhanafy 1. Assists: Toukue Her 10. Digs: Vong Her 7. Aces: Honun Thao 5.

Baseball

High school

Chowchilla 13, Le Grand 0

Le Grand

000

000

0

0

3

4

Chowchilla

102

460

x

13

9

0

WP – Austin Hickman. LP – Mauricio Reyes.

Le Grand – Beto Marquez 2-3.

Chowchilla (1-2) – Daniel Beaird 3-4 (2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBIs), Peyton Kragie 2-3 (2B, R, 3 RBIs), Allen Romine 3B (3 RBIs).

College

Merced College 13, Contra Costa 7

Merced College

100

511

104

13

13

2

Contra Costa

000

030

121

7

11

5

Nate McGhee, Kelby Grissom (5), Trevor Chaney (7), Kaito Yoshida (8), Derek Molina (8), Evan Funk (9) and Coleton Horner. Tervalon, Summers (4), Owens (5), Quesadilla (5) and Melendez.

Merced College (7-7) – Molina 3-6 (2B, R, 2 RBIs), Ryan Frakes 2-4 (R, 4 RBIs), Horner 3-6 (2B, 3 R, 2 RBIs), Lawrence Anderson 2-5 (2 R, 2 RBIs).

Contra Costa (3-12) – Dunn 2B (R, RBI), Smith 2-4 (3 R, RBI), Whitfield 2-3 (3 RBIs), Sudduth 3-5.

Softball

College

Merced College 2, Taft 0

Taft

000

000

0

0

3

0

Merced

200

000

x

2

1

1

Garner and Ratcliff-Hogan. Brianna Lopez and Elizabeth Cuevas. WP – Lopez. LP – Garner.

Taft (1-5, 0-1 CVC) – None.

Merced College (5-7, 1-0 CVC) – Lopez 2B (2 RBIs).

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pacheco wraps up spot in first section final

View more video

Sports Videos