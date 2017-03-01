Merced-area college, prep sports summaries for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

Soccer
High school boys
Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII final
Cristo Rey 1, Le Grand 0
Le Grand (15-6-2) – Saves: Luisnoe Cardenas 4.
Cristo Rey (14-1) – Goal: Alex Rodas. Assist: Christian Rodriguez. Saves: Alejandro Mendoza 7.
Division IV semifinals
Pacheco 2, Liberty Ranch 0
Liberty Ranch (14-4-6) – Saves: Edwin Cisneros 3.
Pacheco (19-2-4) – Goals: Pablo Ortiz 2. Assist: Rodolfo Rivera 1. Saves: Jesus Lopez 9.
Halftime: Pacheco 1-0.
Volleyball
High school boys
Golden Valley 3, Sierra 0
Game scores: 25-13, 25-12, 25-9
Golden Valley (1-0) – Kills: Bryan Livesay 8. Blocks: Livesay 1, Ahmed Elhanafy 1. Assists: Toukue Her 10. Digs: Vong Her 7. Aces: Honun Thao 5.
Baseball
High school
Chowchilla 13, Le Grand 0
Le Grand
000
000
0
—
0
3
4
Chowchilla
102
460
x
—
13
9
0
WP – Austin Hickman. LP – Mauricio Reyes.
Le Grand – Beto Marquez 2-3.
Chowchilla (1-2) – Daniel Beaird 3-4 (2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBIs), Peyton Kragie 2-3 (2B, R, 3 RBIs), Allen Romine 3B (3 RBIs).
College
Merced College 13, Contra Costa 7
Merced College
100
511
104
—
13
13
2
Contra Costa
000
030
121
—
7
11
5
Nate McGhee, Kelby Grissom (5), Trevor Chaney (7), Kaito Yoshida (8), Derek Molina (8), Evan Funk (9) and Coleton Horner. Tervalon, Summers (4), Owens (5), Quesadilla (5) and Melendez.
Merced College (7-7) – Molina 3-6 (2B, R, 2 RBIs), Ryan Frakes 2-4 (R, 4 RBIs), Horner 3-6 (2B, 3 R, 2 RBIs), Lawrence Anderson 2-5 (2 R, 2 RBIs).
Contra Costa (3-12) – Dunn 2B (R, RBI), Smith 2-4 (3 R, RBI), Whitfield 2-3 (3 RBIs), Sudduth 3-5.
Softball
College
Merced College 2, Taft 0
Taft
000
000
0
—
0
3
0
Merced
200
000
x
—
2
1
1
Garner and Ratcliff-Hogan. Brianna Lopez and Elizabeth Cuevas. WP – Lopez. LP – Garner.
Taft (1-5, 0-1 CVC) – None.
Merced College (5-7, 1-0 CVC) – Lopez 2B (2 RBIs).
