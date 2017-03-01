Sierra girls soccer defeats Merced in Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal

Sierra players celebrate a 1-0 win over Merced during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced sophomore Amaya Valenzuela (7) gets the team pumped up prior to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game against Sierra at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Timberwolves beat the Bears 1-0.
A shot by Sierra sophomore Jadyn Shinn (7) goes over the head of Merced sophomore goalkeeper Amaya Valenzuela for a Timberwolves goal during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Timberwolves beat the Bears 1-0.
Sierra sophomore Jadyn Shinn (7) heads the ball past Merced junior Ellise Pellisier (1) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Timberwolves beat the Bears 1-0.
Sierra junior Jasmine Loaiza (10) heads the ball past Merced sophomore Briana Gonzalez (3) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Timberwolves beat the Bears 1-0.
Merced junior Carris Burgess (22) attempts to get past Sierra sophomore Jadyn Shinn (7) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Timberwolves beat the Bears 1-0.
Sierra sophomore goalkeeper Callie Crain (11) leaps to make a save off of a Merced corner kick during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Timberwolves beat the Bears 1-0.
Merced head coach Bladimir Murillo looks on during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game against Sierra at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Timberwolves beat the Bears 1-0.
Sierra sophomore Yasmin Ballew (9) is tripped by Merced senior Lily Ogden (4) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Timberwolves beat the Bears 1-0.
Merced sophomore goalkeeper Amaya Valenzuela leaps to make a stop during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game against Sierra at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Timberwolves beat the Bears 1-0.
Sierra sophomore Jadyn Shinn (7) uses her body to protect the ball from Merced sophomore Ruby Cruz (6) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Timberwolves beat the Bears 1-0.
Merced freshman Gianna Prado (17) moves the ball up the field during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game against Sierra at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Timberwolves beat the Bears 1-0.
Sierra junior Jasmine Loaiza (10) pushes the ball forward during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game against Merced at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Timberwolves beat the Bears 1-0.
Merced junior Laura Rabago (12) and Sierra sophomore Yolanda Tavares (18) battle for control of the ball during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Timberwolves beat the Bears 1-0.
Merced sophomore Amaya Valenzuela (7) controls the ball during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game against Sierra at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Timberwolves beat the Bears 1-0.
Sierra senior Kyndra Kiser (13) heads the ball past Merced freshman DeAnna Govea (11) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Timberwolves beat the Bears 1-0.
Merced sophomore Ruby Cruz (6) controls the ball along the sideline during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game against Sierra at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Timberwolves beat the Bears 1-0.
Sierra sophomore Jadyn Shinn (7) is knocked down by Merced senior Jovanna Salazar (8) while fighting for possession of the ball during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Timberwolves beat the Bears 1-0.
Merced freshman DeAnna Govea (11) attempts to get past Sierra sophomore Kayley Alvarado (17) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Timberwolves beat the Bears 1-0.
Sierra junior Emily Cunial (4) pushes the ball up the field during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game against Merced at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Timberwolves beat the Bears 1-0.
Merced junior goalkeeper Allison Gallardo (21) makes a diving stop during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game against Sierra at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Timberwolves beat the Bears 1-0.
Merced senior Jovanna Salazar (8) is defended by Sierra junior Jasmine Loaiza (10) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Timberwolves beat the Bears 1-0.
Merced players embrace following a 1-0 loss to the Sierra Timberwolves in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal game at Sierra High School in Manteca, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
