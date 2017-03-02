Mansfield Timberview beats CC Flour Bluff 64-41 in 5A semi

Chennedy Carter scored 22 points to lead Mansfield Timberview to a 64-41 Class 5A semifinal win over Corpus Christi Flour Bluff in class 5A semifinal action.
The victorious Wolves (37-2) will play three-time defending state champion Canyon Saturday at 3 p.m. for the 2017 championship.
Timberview grabbed a 19-9 first-quarter lead and forced Flour Bluff (29-10) to attempt perimeter shooting. The Hornets managed nine points on three successful three-point shots, two by Hayle Campbell who was the Flour Bluff leading scorer with 16 points.
Carter added six steals and two assists as the Wolves got nine points from Taylah Thompson, eight by Trelynn Tyler and seven points each from Kennedy Wilson and Lauryn Thompson.
Campbell led the Hornets as she scored 11 of her 16 in the first half. Savannah Villegas added eight points and Jessica Brewer collected a Hornet leading five rebounds.
