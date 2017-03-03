Local roundup: El Capitan’s Gasper tosses no-hitter against Sonora

The Central California Conference is expected to be a pitchers’ league this season. El Capitan High senior Cassie Gasper is a big reason why.
The Gauchos right-hander became the second CCC pitcher to hurl a no-hitter this week. Gasper struck out 14 hitters in a 7-0 win over Sonora on Thursday at El Capitan High.
Golden Valley’s Marissa Bertuccio tossed a no-hitter against Johansen on Monday.
Jayden Guerrero led the Gauchos offensive attack against the Wildcats with three hits. Toni Perez added two hits.
Madera South 4, Merced 2 in Merced – Phoebe Arista had two hits for Merced (1-3), including a home run. Madi Kane added three hits and Jewels Perez finished with two hits, including a double for the Bears.
Baseball
Buhach Colony 6, El Capitan 4 in Merced – Dhelahn Tilghman collected two hits, scored twice and knocked in two runs as the Thunder improved to 2-0 on the season. Michael Casso also knocked in two runs for Buhach Colony.
Braiden Ward had two hits and scored two runs for El Capitan (0-2).
Los Banos 10, Manteca 0 in Los Banos – The Tigers improved to 3-0 as they pounded out 11 hits. Ricardo Abejuela went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs and Josh Gomes added three hits and three RBIs for Los Banos.
Madera South 9, Chowchilla 6 in Chowchilla – The Stallions erupted for four runs in the second and four runs in the third to defeat the Tribe (1-3). Logan Gomes and Cody Woolsey had two hits for Chowchilla and Wyatt Sparkman drove in two runs.
Boys Volleyball
Golden Valley 3, McLane 2 in Merced – The Cougars (2-0) battled back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Highlanders 19-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-14, 15-12. Jim Chang led GV with 24 kills and five blocks. Bryan Livesay added 19 kills.
Stone Ridge Christian 3, Atwater 0 in Atwater – Jonathan Collazo finished with 11 kills and Davis Greenwood added 11 assists and 11 digs in a 25-7, 25-15, 25-11 win over the Falcons.
College Softball
Merced College sweeps Fresno City in doubleheader
Arisa Nishibe and Brianna Lopez each homered and Marta Mitchell collected three hits and scored twice in a 6-4 win over the Rams in the first game. Mitchell then drove in three runs in the 8-0 win in game two for Merced College (7-7, 3-0 Central Valley Conference).
Baseball
Los Medanos 4, Merced College 0 in Pittsburgh – Trevor Chaney had two hits, including a double for the Blue Devils (7-8).
