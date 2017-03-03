NBA Capsules

Kyrie Irving scored 43 points, LeBron James had 38 and the Cleveland Cavaliers set an NBA regular-season record with 25 3-pointers in a 135-130 victory over Atlanta on Friday night.
After Paul Millsap's baseline jumper over James cut Cleveland's lead to 124-123, Kyle Korver — who was traded from Atlanta to the Cavaliers on Jan. 7 — hit the record-breaking 3-pointer to pad the lead.
Cleveland made 25 of 46 3s to break a record that stood less than three months. Houston made 24 treys in a 122-100 win over New Orleans on Dec. 16.
Tim Hardaway Jr. made five of nine 3-pointers and led the Hawks with a career-high 36 points. Millsap had 27 points.
RAPTORS 114, WIZARDS 106
WASHINGTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points, including a key 3-pointer late, and grabbed 13 rebounds in Toronto's victory over Washington.
Norman Powell added a season-high 21 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to help the Raptors pulled back into a tie with the Wizards for third place in the Eastern Conference.
Toronto also secured a 2-1 victory in the season series, a potential tiebreaker for playoff seeding, two days after losing to Washington 105-96 in the first game of a home-and-home set.
John Wall scored 30 points, and Bradley Beal added 27 for Wizards.
76ERS 105, KNICKS 102
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Anderson made the go-ahead basket with 24.3 seconds left and matched his career high with 19 points in Philadelphia' victory over New York.
Acquired from Dallas last week in the deal that sent Nerlens Noel to the Mavericks, Anderson hit his first seven shots and forced Knicks star Carmelo Anthony into 5-for-18 shooting.
Dario Saric had 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and Robert Covington added 16 points. The 76ers snapped a three-game losing streak, winning their first game since announcing Wednesday that Joel Embiid was done for the season with a knee injury.
Lance Thomas had a season-high 21 points for the Knicks.
MAVERICKS 104, GRIZZLIES 100
DALLAS (AP) — Seth Curry scored 24 points, and Nerlens Noel had 15 points and tied a career high with 17 rebounds in his first start since coming to Dallas in a trade.
The Mavericks held on despite going scoreless for more than five minutes in the last half of the fourth quarter. The drought ended when Dirk Nowitzki made a free throw after Memphis coach David Fizdale was called for a technical with Dallas leading 94-90 with 46 seconds left.
Mike Conley scored 30 points, and Zach Randolph had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis.
BUCKS 112, CLIPPERS 101
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and eight assists, and Milwaukee squandered an early 23-point lead before finishing strong to hold off turnover-prone Los Angeles.
Greg Monroe also had 24 points for the Bucks. They watched their early edge dwindle to 77-74 late in the third quarter following four 3s in the period by Chris Paul. The Bucks reasserted control with a 15-2 run for a 92-76 lead with about 9 minutes left.
Paul and Blake Griffin each had 21 points for the Clippers. They had a season-high 23 turnovers.
MAGIC 110, HEAT 99
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored 25 points and Aaron Gordon had 21 points and 10 rebounds to help Orlando beat Miami.
The Magic beat the Heat for the third straight time to win the season series 3-1.
James Johnson led Miami with 19 points.
