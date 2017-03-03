Western Christian wins 4th 2A title in 6 years, tops Treynor

2:11 Drone video captures aerial view of Los Banos house fire Pause

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old

2:01 Merced Students Shine at Science Fair

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos