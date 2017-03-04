Sports

March 4, 2017 9:53 AM

Lincoln Christian wins C1 title rematch against Stars 45-41

LINCOLN, Neb.

Ashlyn Power had 11 points and six rebounds and made two free throws with 12 seconds left as Lincoln Christian held off previously unbeaten defending champion Kearney Catholic 45-41 in the Class C1 girls championship game on Saturday.

Kylie Thiele, who had been 0 for 12 overall and 0 for 6 on 3-pointers, hit a shot from beyond the arc with 41 seconds to play to pull the Stars within 42-41.

Taytem Coleman had 10 points and four rebounds for the Crusaders (28-2), who won the rematch of last year's title game for their first championship since 2002.

Kearney Catholic led by six points in the first quarter, but Lincoln Christian went on a 10-4 spurt to tie it heading into the second quarter. Emily Hollenbeck's basket to start the second gave the Crusaders a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Anna Squiers had 22 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Stars (29-1).

