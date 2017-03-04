Cullum's layup gives Bishop England state title

Katie Cullum's layup just before the buzzer completed a second-half rally and lifted Bishop England to a 48-47 victory over Newberry in the South Carolina Class 3A girls basketball championship, the Bishops' fourth straight state crown.
Bishop England trailed 32-22 with 4:30 left in the third quarter. From there, the Bishops' went on a 26-15 run capped when Josie Dennis found Callum alone on the left side of the basket with under a second to play.
Rhetta Moore had 13 points and Christine Egede had 10 to lead Bishop England (24-3).
Kelsey Felks led Newberry (24-5) with 15 points and 17 rebounds.
Newberry struggled at the foul line, making only nine of 22 attempts.
Comments