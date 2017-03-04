MLS Capsules

Romell Quioto had a goal in his Major League Soccer debut and the Houston Dynamo scored two first-half goals to beat the defending MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders 2-1 in a league opener Saturday night.
Quioto sailed a shot over goalkeeper's Stefan Frei's hands in the 42nd minute. Houston acquired Quioto in December from C.D. Olimpia in the Honduran first division.
Frei guessed to his right and Erick Torres' free kick went to Frei's left for the opening goal in the 20th. Frei made two spectacular diving hand saves in the sixth minute and was in goal when the Sounders beat Toronto FC 4-3 on penalty kicks in last season's MLS Cup.
Clint Dempsey scored a left-footed shot in the 58th minute for the Sounders. He missed the championship and hadn't played a competitive match since August after being sidelined by a heart issue.
FC DALLAS 2, GALAXY 1
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Kellyn Acosta scored in the 69th minute and FC Dallas.
Dallas spoiled Curt Onalfo's first game with Los Angeles after replacing Bruce Arena as coach.
Acosta split two defenders and shot to the bottom corner of the near post.
Maximiliano Urruti opened the scoring for Dallas in the 47th minute, and Giovani dos Santos tied it on a penalty kick in the 57th.
RAPIDS 1, REVOLUTION 0
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Dominique Badji scored, Zac McMath made three saves and Colorado beat New England.
Badji drew a foul on Benjamin Angoua, setting up a free kick by Dillon Powers near the right corner. Kevin Doyle's header bounced off the far post before Jared Watts and goalkeeper Cody Copper converged on the ball, sending it high in the air and Badji's header from inside the 6-yard box found the back of the net in the 52nd minute.
TORONTO FC 0, REAL SALT LAKE 0, TIE
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Nick Rimando made three saves for Real Salt Lake, including two against Sebastian Giovinco, to help Real Salt Lake tie defending Eastern Conference champion Toronto FC.
Giovinco was given a yellow card for unsporting behavior in the 82nd minute. He has 39 goals in two seasons and was the 2015 MLS Golden Boot winner.
FIRE 1, CREW 1, TIE
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — David Accam turned a defender around and scored in 73rd minute to give Chicago the draw with Columbus.
Dax McCarty intercepted a pass at midfield and quickly put the ball forward to John Gossens, who slotted it ahead to Accam. Accam dribbled into the box where he turned around a Crew defender before rolling a shot into the far right corner. Ethan Finlay scored for Columbus in the 17th minute.
EARTHQUAKES 1, IMPACT 0
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Anibal Godoy scored early and San Jose beat Montreal.
Godoy floated a left-footed shot just over the hands of goalkeeper Evan Bush in the 17th minute.
D.C. UNITED 0, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 0, TIE
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bill Hamid made five saves, including one late against Dom Dwyer, to help D.C. United tie Sporting Kansas City in the team's last Major League Soccer home opener at RFK Stadium.
United has played at RFK since their debut in 1996. The team will play at Audi Field next season.
