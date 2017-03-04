Beamer leads Tampa Sickles past Tallahassee Lincoln 51-45

Bryce Beamer had 15 points to lead Tampa Sickles to a 51-45 win against Tallahassee Lincoln in the Florida class 8A boys basketball championship game Saturday.
Beamer's 3-point play with 1:02 left to play gave Sickles a 47-42 lead. Beamer fought through a foul to convert a layup and put the game out of reach. Before that, Marcus Cohen made both ends of a one-and-one to put Sickles up 44-42. Cohen finished with nine points and nine rebounds.
Lincoln (24-4) led 27-25 at halftime, and the teams played back and forth in the second half and the score was tied at 38 headed to the fourth quarter. An inside basket from Denari Garrett gave Sickles a 42-39 lead, but Lincoln answered with a 3-pointer from Trinton Bryant to tie it.
Dwight Wilson led Lincoln with nine points and nine rebounds and Bryant had nine points and five rebounds.
