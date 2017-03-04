North Scott dominates overtime, beats Marion for 4A title

Karli Rucker scored 24 points and North Scott dominated the overtime period to win the Class 4A state championship with a 52-40 victory over Marion on Saturday night.
North Scott (21-5) rallied from a six-point deficit early in the fourth quarter, then outscored Marion 13-1 in the extra four minutes to win going away. It was the first state championship for the Lancers after two runner-up finishes.
Rucker's sister, Rylie, added nine points for North Scott, while two freshmen — Presley Case and Grace Boffeli — each scored seven. Boffeli also grabbed 10 rebounds, seven on the offensive end.
Mia Laube led Marion (24-2) with 11 points, Chloe Rice scored nine and Randi Wright had six. The Indians started three juniors, a sophomore and a freshman, so they should contend again next season.
With Boffeli taking charge on the boards, North Scott finished with 20 offensive rebounds in all, leading to a 13-4 edge in second-chance points. The Lancers also collected 22 points off turnovers, helping them offset their 27 percent shooting.
North Scott rallied after trailing 33-27 in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Boffeli's two free throws gave the Lancers a 38-37 lead and Karli Rucker hit one of two to make it 39-37 with 37.6 seconds remaining.
Laube was fouled on a putback attempt with 17.4 seconds left and made both free throws to tie it, and Kayba Laube stole the ball before North Scott could get a final shot, resulting in overtime.
Boffeli scored inside to put North Scott up 41-39 and they led the rest of the way. Karli Rucker flipped in a layup on a drive down the left side of the lane for a 45-40 lead and the Lancers finished off their first title with free throws, making seven of eight.
