March 4, 2017 6:37 PM

North Scott dominates overtime, beats Marion for 4A title

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

Karli Rucker scored 24 points and North Scott dominated the overtime period to win the Class 4A state championship with a 52-40 victory over Marion on Saturday night.

North Scott (21-5) rallied from a six-point deficit early in the fourth quarter, then outscored Marion 13-1 in the extra four minutes to win going away. It was the first state championship for the Lancers after two runner-up finishes.

Rucker's sister, Rylie, added nine points for North Scott, while two freshmen — Presley Case and Grace Boffeli — each scored seven. Boffeli also grabbed 10 rebounds, seven on the offensive end.

Mia Laube led Marion (24-2) with 11 points, Chloe Rice scored nine and Randi Wright had six. The Indians started three juniors, a sophomore and a freshman, so they should contend again next season.

With Boffeli taking charge on the boards, North Scott finished with 20 offensive rebounds in all, leading to a 13-4 edge in second-chance points. The Lancers also collected 22 points off turnovers, helping them offset their 27 percent shooting.

North Scott rallied after trailing 33-27 in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Boffeli's two free throws gave the Lancers a 38-37 lead and Karli Rucker hit one of two to make it 39-37 with 37.6 seconds remaining.

Laube was fouled on a putback attempt with 17.4 seconds left and made both free throws to tie it, and Kayba Laube stole the ball before North Scott could get a final shot, resulting in overtime.

Boffeli scored inside to put North Scott up 41-39 and they led the rest of the way. Karli Rucker flipped in a layup on a drive down the left side of the lane for a 45-40 lead and the Lancers finished off their first title with free throws, making seven of eight.

