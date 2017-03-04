Freshman Duchscherer leads Kindred to State B title

Freshman Abby Duchscherer scored 13 points as Kindred beat North Star 49-42 Saturday in the state Class B girls basketball championship game.
Duchscherer scored the last nine points of the game for Kindred (26-0), which won its first state championship by beating No. 1-ranked and previously unbeaten North Star (26-1).
Brooke Hiatt added four 3-pointers and 15 points for the Vikings, who shot 41 percent from the field and forced 21 turnovers.
Macey Kvilvang led the Bearcats with 22 points and seven rebounds. She was held to just nine points and two rebounds in the first half, which ended with Kindred up 22-16.
Kvilvang scored the first six points of the third quarter to tie it 22-22 but Kindred responded with a seven-point run and never trailed again.
The Vikings led 32-26 after three quarters.
Stephanie Miller chipped in 12 points and had four steals.
