Get to know the SEC men's basketball tournament field

The SEC men's basketball tournament begins on Wednesday, March 8 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Jeff Patterson The Kansas City Star

Sports

Amaya Valenzuela on Merced's win in PKs

Amaya Valenzuela made 12 saves to help the Merced girls soccer team reach the Sac-Joaquin Section DIII semifinals for the first time in school history with a penalty kick win over Rio Americano. (Sean Lynch/slynch@mercedsun-star.com)

Sports

Merced coach Hector Nava on Bears' loss

Hector Nava talks about Merced's comeback bid falling short in a 73-60 loss to Whitney in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs on Friday night in Rocklin. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com)

Sports Videos