Get to know the SEC men's basketball tournament field

Amaya Valenzuela made 12 saves to help the Merced girls soccer team reach the Sac-Joaquin Section DIII semifinals for the first time in school history with a penalty kick win over Rio Americano. (Sean Lynch/slynch@mercedsun-star.com)
Hector Nava talks about Merced's comeback bid falling short in a 73-60 loss to Whitney in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs on Friday night in Rocklin. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com)
Ariana Severo and the Golden Valley defense posted its 12th shutout of the season as the Cougars defeated El Camino 2-0 in the first round if the Division III playoffs. (Sean Lynch/slynch@mercedsunstar.com)
Taking responsibility for the trade that sent All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divacs repeatedly referred to a needed change in team "culture" and suggested the move will lead to better days for the team.