March 4, 2017 11:13 PM

Inbee Park wins LPGA Singapore by 1 stroke with closing 64

The Associated Press
SINGAPORE

Inbee Park won the HSBC Women's Champions tournament by one stroke on Sunday.

The South Korean closed with a final round of 8-under 64 to finish on 19-under 269 at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Ariya Jutanugarn was second after a 66.

Sung Hyun Park, overnight leader Michelle Wie and No.1-ranked Lydia Ko, the final group of the day, were within a wedge shot into 18 when play was suspended for lightning.

But none of those three could catch Inbee Park — Sung Hyun Park was at 4-under on the day and 16-under on the tournament, while Wie was even-par Sunday and sitting five strokes behind. Ko was also even on the day and at 12-under.

Canadian Brooke Henderson shot 66 to finish five behind Inbee Park in the LPGA tournament.

