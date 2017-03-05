Spanovic soars to gold at European indoor championships

2:11 Drone video captures aerial view of Los Banos house fire Pause

1:43 "Sugar" Shane Mosley is guest of honor at fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

3:26 Pacheco wraps up spot in first section final

2:57 UC Merced rallies past Benedictine