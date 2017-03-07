Merced Elite AAU basketball tryouts March 11

The Merced Elite AAU basketball program will host tryouts Saturday at the Merced High School gym.
Tryouts for fifth-, sixth- and seventh-grade players are scheduled from 2-3:30 p.m. with a mandatory parent meeting at 3 p.m.
Eighth-grade tryouts will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. with a mandatory parent meeting at 4:45.
For information or questions, email Hector Nava at hnava@muhsd.org.
Atwater baseball hosts youth clinic – Atwater High’s baseball program will host a youth clinic Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Memorial Ballpark. Registration starts at 8:30. The cost is $20.
Campers will receive a shirt and lunch.
For information, email Falcons coach Jarrod Pimentel at jpimentel@muhsd.org.
