Merced Elite AAU basketball tryouts March 11

3:26 Pacheco wraps up spot in first section final Pause

0:51 Police investigating video that appears to show Dos Palos school employee assaulting two students

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

0:06 Watch sun rising across the United States in this satellite imagery

1:01 Merced students bond with puppies

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California