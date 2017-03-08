Surdich on Bowling: Merced/Atwater 500 Club Championship results

A great turnout of club members rolled in the annual Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club Championship tournament Sunday at Bellevue Bowl.
Capturing the title was Lauren Lucchesi, who took home $111 with a score of 692. Placing second was Marie Herrera with a 675 ($93), followed by Marnie Hamilton with a 671 ($79), Verna Fellows with a 660 ($70), Julie Flowers with a 659 ($60) and Rae Coonce with a 652 ($51). The club paid down six places.
High games were rolled by Lucchesi (208), Coonce (206) and Flowers (204).
Before the championships, the club held its annual meeting and election of officers for the coming season. Reelected were Debbie Taliaferro as president and Julie Egleston as secretary. Christina Whitcomb was voted in as vice president,.
Also elected were Kim Deathriage as treasurer, Rikki Cascia as sergeant-at-arms and LaDonna Stone as tournament director. Elected as directors were Marie Herrera, Patty Harrell and April Quinonez.
Gordin wins PBA award – Jim Gordin, owner of Yosemite Lanes in Modesto, was named the 2016 QubicaAMF West Region Pat Patterson Award winner.
The award originated in 1972 in honor of Pat Patterson, who helped the PBA in its early years, and is awarded for individual contributions toward the PBA regional program. Winners are selected by regional managers in each of eight regions.
Gordin tried his luck on the road last year and competed in PBA50 tournaments in the Midwest. He also has participated in many PBA events in Las Vegas over the years. As many Northern California bowlers know about Yosemite Lanes and Gordin, he has hosted the West Region Vanessa Brown PBA Open and PBA50 Open for years. His pro-am is a sellout every year during the Vanessa Brown Open.
Good going, Jim.
Shooting stars – Marge Casaletto in the Bellevue Seniors had a 179 game and 491 series. ... The Monday Merchants saw Annette Macklin rolling a 199/527. ... The Friday Handicap had John Flanagan with a 256/726. ... Raymond Gong in the Central Valley Nisei had a 215/563. ... Atwater resident Randy Pitcock rolled a 300 game in the Black Oak Classic at Yosemite Lanes recently.
Student scholarships announced – Sharon Roper, our chairwoman for the Merced County Bowling Hall of Fame student scholarships, announced the following students will receive $1,000 scholarships this year (in $500 increments per semester):
Shaelyn Pugliese will attend Cal State Stanislaus, Noel Fernandez will attend UC Merced, Jared Pazin will attend Fresno State, and Casey Hamilton will continue to attend UCLA.
The $1,000 donations to the scholarship funds were received this year from the Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club, from Hall of Fame member Betty Brown, from Rebecca McMurry in memory of her mother, Mary Jane McMurry, an HOF member; and from Don Belden of Los Banos in memory of his companion, Joyce Bigham, a Hall of Fame member. The students will receive their awards during the Hall of Fame dinner April 1, honoring the new HOF inductees.
Best of the best – That’s what you will be doing when you join the Summer Scratch Trio league at Bellevue Bowl this summer. Just think, 14 weeks of competition against the top bowlers in a trio team format.
To top it off, you will be rolling on seven PBA patterns used in current PBA tournaments and USBC sport leagues.
The league will be on Monday nights at 7 p.m. with a cost of $25 per night. Sign up now and have a lot of fun trying to figure out the shot on the different oil patterns the league will put out each week.
Note – The Black Oak Lanes senior 9-pin no-tap tournament starts this Friday at 1:30 p.m.
Don Surdich: 209-777-1111, desurdich@aol.com
SCORING LEADERS: Val Penman 178, Mark Mittelsteadt 229, Ashley Dehart 222, Don Kendrick 245, Phil Chernoff 199, Rod Hoofard 190, John Sagin 149, Tom McBride 222, Jason Duyetter 237, Kim Deathriage 226, Monty Stone 193, James Johnson 182, Kay Koehn 193, Eric Hickman 242, Donna Badari 191, John Pereira 223, Gene Wallace 279, Dennis Gray 284, Lesley Xiong 213.
SERIES LEADERS: Mo Harrington 492, Stephanie Thompson 511, Tom Bass 551, Bill King 553, Bill Barthel 553, Peggy Docherty 555, Joe Troncoso 562, Andre Brice 573, John Krone 574, Doug Laidlaw 651, Corey Phillips 665.
