J.R. Smith returns from thumb injury for Cavaliers

Cleveland's J.R. Smith played Thursday night for the first time since having surgery on his right thumb in December.
Smith, who had been out since Dec. 20, came on as a substitute in the first quarter against Detroit. His return was a welcome sight for the Cavaliers, who were still without Kevin Love and Kyle Korver and lost Andrew Bogut to a broken leg earlier in the week.
Love hasn't come back yet from knee surgery, and Korver has an injured left foot.
Coach Tyronn Lue was back on the sideline after missing Monday's game against Miami with an illness.
Comments