Los Banos baseball defeats Atwater 3-2

Los Banos junior pitcher Kyle McAndrews (21) delivers a pitch during a game against Atwater at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
Atwater junior John Garcia fails to catch a fly ball to shallow right field during a game against Los Banos at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
Los Banos junior catcher Michael Chavarria (1) picks up a bunt by Atwater senior Daniel Vann (5) during a game at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
Atwater senior Christian Curiel (7) fields a ground ball at shortstop during a game against Los Banos at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
Los Banos junior Trey Augustine (9) takes a lead from second base during a game against Atwater at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
Atwater sophomore pitcher Jakob Faulk (34) throws the ball to first base to record an out during a game against Los Banos at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
Los Banos junior Vincent Alvarez (15) connects with a pitch during a game against Atwater at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
Atwater senior Lane Johnson (44) reacts after striking out during a game against Los Banos at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
Los Banos senior Josh Gomes is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring a run during a game against Atwater at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
Atwater sophomore pitcher Jakob Faulk (34) jogs back to the dugout during a game against Los Banos at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
Los Banos senior pitcher Josh Gomes (7) delivers a pitch during a game against Atwater at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
Atwater senior Javier Cardenas (15) chases down a fly ball during a game against Los Banos at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
Atwater junior Kyle Yerrick (6) catches the ball thrown by sophomore pitcher Jakob Faulk (34) to record an out at first base during a game against Los Banos at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
Los Banos senior Ricky Abejuela (2) fields a ground ball at shortstop during a game against Atwater at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
Atwater sophomore pitcher Jakob Faulk (34) delivers a pitch during a game against Los Banos at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
Player in the Los Banos dugout look on during a game against Atwater at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
Los Banos senior pitcher Josh Gomes (7) delivers a pitch during a game against Atwater at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
Atwater senior Christian Curiel (7) applies the tag to Los Banos sophomore Trent Mallonee (13) as Mallonee attempts to steal second base during a game at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
Atwater freshman catcher Jacob Weiss (9) tosses his helmet aside to pick up a dropped third strike during a game against Los Banos at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
Atwater senior Christian Curiel (7) reaches third base during a game against Los Banos at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
Atwater sophomore John Molina (21) dives safely back to first base during a game against Los Banos at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
Atwater senior Javier Cardenas (15) catches a fly ball for an out during a game against Los Banos at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
Los Banos junior Kaipo Gabriel (6) throws to first base for an out during a game against Atwater at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Tigers beat the Falcons 3-2.
