Williams' 26 leads Country Day past Dunham 70-41 in D-III

Romin Williams scored 26 points and Metarie Park Country Day ran away from Dunham for a 70-41 win Friday night in the Louisiana Division III boys state championship at the Burton Coliseum.
The Cajuns (23-7) dominated the Tigers from start to finish, jumping out to a 17-point lead at half time on their way to their fifth championship in school history.
Justin Ibieta added 14 points for Country Day. Williams, the game's Most Outstanding Player award, had three steals and two rebounds.
The Tigers (24-5) were led by Jordan Wright with 14 points and Mike Williams added 12.
The game marked Dunham's third trip to the state finals, where it remains winless.
