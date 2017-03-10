Marion outlasts Sheridan to take girls Arkansas 6A title

Tramauryia Hunter scored 13 points and Jakyya Clay added 12 Friday as Marion led from start-to-finish and took the Arkansas Class 6A girls basketball title with a 50-40 victory over Sheridan.
Diamond Morris had 14 points for Sheridan (23-7), while Madison Raney scored 10.
Marion (25-8) scored 10 of the game's first 12 points and never gave up the lead. Sheridan closed the gap to 18-17 on Morris' layup in the second quarter and to 27-26 on Sarah Moore's 3-pointer in the third, but could never close the gap the rest of the way.
Comments