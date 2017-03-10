Sports

Marion outlasts Sheridan to take girls Arkansas 6A title

The Associated Press
HOT SPRINGS, Ark.

Tramauryia Hunter scored 13 points and Jakyya Clay added 12 Friday as Marion led from start-to-finish and took the Arkansas Class 6A girls basketball title with a 50-40 victory over Sheridan.

Diamond Morris had 14 points for Sheridan (23-7), while Madison Raney scored 10.

Marion (25-8) scored 10 of the game's first 12 points and never gave up the lead. Sheridan closed the gap to 18-17 on Morris' layup in the second quarter and to 27-26 on Sarah Moore's 3-pointer in the third, but could never close the gap the rest of the way.

