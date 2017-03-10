Jones has 28, Laurel tops Neshoba Central 85-76 for 5A title

Je'Vah Jones poured in 28 points to lead Laurel past Neshoba Central 85-76 to claim the MHSAA Boys Class 5A state championship at the Mississippi Coliseum on Friday night.
It is the Golden Tornadoes second straight Class 5A state championship and second state title in school history.
Jones was named the Most Valuable Player.
Alcorn State signee Troymain Crosby scored 18 points for Laurel (24-8), while Dontario Drummond added 16 and Matthew Tillman 15.
Laurel did not take its first lead of the game until midway through the third quarter when Matthew Tillman made a lay-up. The Tornadoes were up 55-52 at the end of the third quarter and never trailed in the fourth quarter.
Justus Day had 32 points to lead Neshoba Central (25-4), while Ed-Rigo Harrington added 13 and Chayton York and Bobby Anderson chipped in 11 each.
