San Antonio Wagner defeats Fort Worth Keller, 56-44

Baylor University commit Tristan Clark scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead San Antonio Wagner to a 56-44 win over Fort Worth Keller in UIL Class 6A boys' state semifinal action.
Clark's 17 points included three crowd pleasing, high octane slam dunks. The 6-foot-9-inch post player also blocked four shots. Kevin McCullar added 12 points for the Thunderbirds (36-2) while Jalen Jackson collected 10 rebounds.
Wagner raced to an 11-0 first quarter lead and Keller (33-3) was able to cut the margin to four points at 25-21 and again at 45-41 but could get closer.
R.J. Nembhard led Keller with 15 points while Preson Hannah added 12 points and Carson Hughes finished with 11.
Wagner will play Cypress Falls (34-3) in the Saturday 8:30 p.m. championship. Cypress Falls defeated Dallas Skyline 46-43 in triple overtime in the other semifinal.
Comments