March 11, 2017 11:21 AM

Injured Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien out for rest of season

The Associated Press
NICE, France

Nice's French title chances took another blow when midfielder Wylan Cyprien was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Cyprien was injured when he landed awkwardly on Friday during the 2-2 home draw against Caen. Medical tests revealed a cruciate ligament injury, the club said on Saturday.

Nice is in second place in the league, and Cyprien has been one of its most influential players. He has eight league goals and impressed with his range of passing, setting up three goals, and his free kicks.

Nice is already without injured top-scorer Alassane Plea for the rest of the season.

