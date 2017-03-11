Choctaw Central beats Amanda Elzy 75-42 to claim 3A title

Choctaw Central raced past Amanda Elzy 75-42 to claim the Mississippi Girls Class 3A state championship on Saturday at the Mississippi Coliseum.
It is the Lady Warriors' sixth state championship in school history but first since 2005.
Darien Tubby had a game-high 18 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals to lead Choctaw Central (31-3) and was named the game's Most Valuable Player.
Kyannah Grant added 15 points for the Lady Warriors. Choctaw Central outscored Amanda Elzy 32-11 in the second quarter, jumping out to a 55-23 halftime lead.
Amanda Elzy (29-2) shot just 28 percent (17 of 60) from the field. The Lady Panthers were led by Jamecia Grice, who had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Khiyee Robinson added 11 points.
