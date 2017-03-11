Mt. Airy beats Pamlico County 66-40 for NC 1-A women's title

Jo Snow scored 17 points to help Mount Airy beat Pamlico County 66-40 in Saturday's Class 1-A North Carolina High School Athletic Association women's championship game.
Snow was named the game's most valuable player for the Granite Bears (30-2), who won their first state title. She also finished with five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Shaunae Sawyers also scored 17 points, while Arry Ward added 15 for Mount Airy, which outscored Pamlico 27-6 in the opening quarter and never let the lead slip below 14 from there.
The Granite Bears forced 28 turnovers and scored 27 points off those miscues.
Jainaya Jones had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the Lady Canes (29-4), but committed 10 turnovers. Pamlico shot just 29 percent through the first three quarters and never recovered from Mount Airy's dominating start.
Comments