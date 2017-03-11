Mason's 21 lead Douglass past Star-Spencer for 3A boys title

Coryon Mason scored 21 points to help Douglass defeat Star-Spencer 62-56 for the Class 3A boys state title Saturday at State Fair Arena.
Douglass coach Kendal Cudjoe beat his cousin, Star-Spencer coach Lance Cudjoe after the Oklahoma City schools split two meetings during the regular season.
It was Douglass' second straight title and its 10th overall. The Trojans won Class 4A last year.
Mason made 7 of 11 field goals and all six of his free throws. Naquan Hopkins had 16 points and eight rebounds and Jesse Wilson added 10 points for Douglass (24-4), which outscored Star-Spencer 17-9 from the free-throw line.
Star-Spencer led 45-44 at the end of the third quarter.
Marquethz Lee scored 18 points and Brandon Zeno added 12 for Star-Spencer. Latarryus Smith, who scored 27 points in a semifinal win over Centennial on Friday, scored one point and missed all six of his field goal attempts on Saturday.
