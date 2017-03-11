N. Guilford beats Hickory Ridge 66-64 for 3-A women's title

Elissa Cunane had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Northern Guilford held on to beat Hickory Ridge 66-64 on Saturday night in the Class 3-A North Carolina High School Athletic Association women's championship game.
Kassie Robakewicz finished with 14 points and Mercedes Wampler added 10 for Northern Guilford (31-1), which shot 51 percent and led by nine with less than two minutes left before Hickory Ridge rallied.
Gabby Smith scored 15 points, Nia Daniel added 13 and Jiera Shears finished with 12 for Hickory Ridge (31-1). Daniel hit the first of two free throws with two seconds remaining to make it a two-point game, and when she missed the second, teammate Sydney Miller got the rebound but Janelle Henderson stole the ball from her.
Hickory Ridge held a 41-27 advantage on the boards but had just four assists to 14 for Northern Guilford.
