Golden Valley senior Shawn Bettencourt clears the final hurdle during the boys 110 meter hurdles at the Merced County Track and Field Championships at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Pacheco junior Anthony Velazquez attempts to clear the bar during the boys pole vault at the Merced County Track and Field Championships at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Merced High School junior John Hagerman competes in the boys 1600 meter run during the Merced County Track and Field Championships at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Buhach Colony sophomore Brandon Ralls, left, receives the baton from freshman Marcus Evans, right, during the boys 4x100 meter relay at the Merced County Track and Field Championships at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Los Banos senior Mikayla Akers races to the finish line in the girls 400 meter dash during the Merced County Track and Field Championships at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Golden Valley junior Gillian Gong, right, hands the baton off to Golden Valley senior Megan Pust, center, during the girls 4x100 meter relay at the Merced County Track and Field Championships at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Golden Valley senior Alexander Salas races to the finish line during the boys 4x100 meter relay at the Merced County Track and Field Championships at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Golden Valley senior Isaiah Montanez, right, hugs senior teammate Alexander Salas, left, following a Golden Valley win in the boys 4x100 meter relay at the Merced County Track and Field Championships at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Atwater sophomore Clara Harman, right, closes in Golden Valley's Diana Bautistia, left, during the girls 1600 meter run at the Merced County Track and Field Championships at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
El Capitan sophomore Isabella Spiva competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Merced County Track and Field Championships at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Atwater sophomore Natalie Gordian clears the bar at a height of four feet during the girls high jump in the Merced County Track and Field Championships at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Merced sophomore Jordan Dudley races to the finish line during the girls 4x100 meter relay in the Merced County Track and Field Championships at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Runners prepare to run the boys 110 meter hurdles during the Merced County Track and Field Championships at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Runners take off from the starting block during the boys 4x100 meter relay at the Merced County Track and Field Championships at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
El Capitan junior Angela Matthews clears the final hurdle in the girls 100 meter hurdles at the Merced County Track and Field Championships at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Los Banos freshman Jaime Anrade competes in the boys 1600 meter run during the Merced County Track and Field Championships at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Merced freshman Kaitlynn Perez, leads the field during the girls 400 meter dash during the Merced County Track and Field Championships at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Golden Valley senior Megan Pust clears the final hurdle during the girls 300 meter hurdles at the Merced County Track and Field Championships at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Atwater's Eliza Barocio, left, and Katie Porter, right, compete in the girls 1600 meter run at the Merced County Track and Field Championships at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
