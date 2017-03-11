Jefferson beats Clackamas 70-67 for first OSSA 6A title

Geno West scored 28 points and Jefferson defeated Clackamas 70-67 in the OSAA Class 6A state championship game on Saturday.
Thomas Miles added 20 points for the No. 1 Democrats, who won their first title at the Class 6A level. Jefferson (26-1) last won a final in 2014 in Class 5A. It was Jefferson's ninth overall state championship.
West Linn had won the last four Class 6A titles, following Jesuit's four-year winning streak.
Elijah Gonzalez had 22 points for No. 3 Clackamas (24-4), which was making its first appearance in the title game in 23 years. Matt O'Brien added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Cavaliers defeated No. 2 West Linn 78-71 in the semifinals to advance to the title game. Jefferson beat No. 4 Beaverton 63-54 in its semifinal at the University of Portland's Chiles Center.
O'Brien's short jumper put Clackamas up 21-16 with 6:24 left before the half. Jefferson closed within 32-31 on Marcus Tsohonis' jumper, but Clackamas stayed in front with free throws until West's 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the teams into the break with a 34-all tie.
The lead changed six times in the fourth quarter as both teams fought down the stretch. Gonzalez hit a 3-pointer that pulled Clackamas within 64-62 with 1:21 to go, but West made free throws for Democrats, who led the rest of the way. Cole Turner hit a jumper for Clackamas with a second left for the final margin.
On the girls' side, No. 1 Southridge was set to play No. 6 Oregon City in the final at Chiles on Saturday night.
Wilsonville won the Class 5A Boys championship on Friday with a 51-43 victory over Churchill at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.
It was the second straight state title and fourth overall for the No. 1 Wildcats (27-1). Senior Zach Reichle, an Oregon State commit, led Wilsonville with 24 points.
Lucas Wilson scored 15 points for Churchill (23-5).
On the girls' side, No. 1 La Salle Prep defeated defending champion Silverton 42-28 at Gill. Aleah Goodman led the Falcons (26-2) with 17 points and six rebounds.
Brook McCarty has eight points and four rebounds for No. 3 Silverton (21-5).
For the Class 4A boys, No. 3 Valley Catholic was scheduled to play No. 1 Seaside in the late game on Saturday night. The Seagulls, who fell to Philomath in the state title game last year, beat North Bend 67-55 in the semifinals.
The Valiants, who have never won a 4A basketball state championship advanced with a 67-52 victory over Tillamook at Forest Grove High School.
For the Class 4A girls, No. 5 Sutherlin was set to play No. 2 Banks. Sutherlin beat Seaside 57-44 in the semifinals, while Banks defeated Marshfield 54-33.
Comments