Scotlandville holds on for D-I state title 53-52

Scotlandville survived a late comeback by Brother Martin to defeat the Crusaders 53-52 for the Division I state title Saturday night at the Louisiana high school boys' basketball tournament in the Burton Coliseum.
The Hornets (31-4) saw a 10-point lead with 5:27 remaining completely disappear as Brother Martin (26-8) went on an 11-0 run to take a 45-44 lead with just more than two minutes remaining, its first lead of the game.
The two teams proceeded to trade leads until Ja'Vonte Smart hit a pair of free throws with eight seconds left that turned out to be game winners, as Brother Martin failed to convert on the other end.
Smart earned the game's Most Outstanding Player award with a 15-point, 4-assist performance.
Bruce Jordan-Swilling and Tre' Swilling led the Crusaders with 14 points apiece.
