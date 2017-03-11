Oran beats Cran to win Missouri Class 2 boys state title

Jacob Shoemaker scored a game-high 33 points to help Oran overcome a halftime deficit and beat Crane 70-63 on Saturday and win Missouri's Class 2 boys state basketball championship.
The Eagles (23-8) got some help from a pair of technical fouls on Crane to extend their lead in the closing minutes of the game. But some missed free throws gave the Pirates (20-11) hope, and back-to-back 3-pointers by Brent Williams got Crane within five with 27.7 seconds left.
Shoemaker, who had 17 points in the semifinals, helped Oran hold on down the stretch.
Dalton Hayes had 23 points to lead Crane, which lost six of seven during one stretch in December but had carried a 10-game win streak into the title game.
