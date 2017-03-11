Bismarck Legacy ends Fargo Shanley's 3-year A reign 52-50

In just its second season of varsity basketball, Bismarck Legacy beat reigning state champion Fargo Shanley 52-50 at the North Dakota Class A girls basketball tournament Saturday night.
In doing so, the Sabers (20-7) snapped Fargo Shanley's streak of three straight state championships.
Brita Feland scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Sabers, who played overtime games in the first two rounds just to reach the title game.
Shanley (21-6) trailed by 11 pointed twice in the last nine minutes but roared back to take a 47-46 lead in the closing minutes.
But Legacy regained the lead for good 48-47 on Mercedes Baumgartner's free throws with 1:13 to play.
Fargo Shanley could have tied Mandan for the most state titles (10) with a win.
Comments