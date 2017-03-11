Sports

March 11, 2017 6:55 PM

Hayes, Keys lead Sequoyah Tahlequah to 3A girls title

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

Cenia Hayes scored 15 points and Alexys Keys added 14 to help Sequoyah Tahlequah defeat Comanche 67-40 for the Class 3A girls state title Saturday at State Fair Arena.

Sequoyah (27-3) had last won it all in 2015.

Sequoyah outscored Comanche 19-1 in the second quarter to take a 34-14 lead at halftime. After scoring with 1:12 remaining in the first quarter, Comanche went more than 13 minutes without a field goal.

Sequoyah's pressure defense forced Comanche into 11 turnovers in the first half and prevented the Lady Indians from getting the ball to Misty Dossey, their 6-foot-5 center. Dossey, who scored 23 points in the semifinal win over Adair on Friday, finished with 15 in the final on just seven field goal attempts.

Comanche (27-1) defeated Adair on a last-second shot in the semifinals on Friday and was chasing its first state title since 1966.

