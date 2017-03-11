Concord Cox Mill tops Eastern Guilford 70-66 in 3-A final

Wendell Moore Jr. had 29 points and 12 rebounds, and Concord Cox Mill held on to beat Eastern Guilford 70-66 on Saturday night in the Class 3-A North Carolina High School Athletic Association men's championship game.
Cale Stone-Carrawell added 13 points for Concord Cox Mill (27-6), which shot 56 percent for the game, hit 15 of 21 free throws in the fourth quarter and led by 13 with 4 minutes to play.
Jaylen Alston finished with 25 points and Montez Venable had 13 for Eastern Guilford (29-4). Alston hit a foul shot to make it 66-63 with 38 seconds left, but missed another that would have made it a two-point game.
After Cox Mill turned it over with 26 seconds remaining, Venable missed a layup with 15 seconds left and Moore was 4 for 4 from the line after that to seal it.
