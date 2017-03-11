Landry-Walker beats Bonnabel 59-48 for Class 5A championship

The No. 22 Landry-Walker took home the Class 5A state championship Saturday night in the finale of the Louisiana boys' high school basketball tournament with a 59-48 victory against No. 9 Bonnabel at the Burton Coliseum.
The Chargin' Bucs scored the first nine points of the game and never trailed the Bruins on their way to their fifth state championship and their third in the last four years.
Dy'Wan Griffin earned the game's Most Oustanding Player award after dropping a game-high 24 points. Semaj Matthews added 11 points and six rebounds for Landry-Walker.
Joseph Thompson led Bonnabel offensively with 19 points and Terry Collins added 13 points in the Bruins first ever championship game.
Comments