March 11, 2017 8:32 PM

Unbeaten Appleton North beats De Pere for Division 1 title

The Associated Press
ASHWAUBENON, Wis.

Paige Schabo scored 16 points to help unbeaten Appleton North win its first girls basketball state title, 49-34, over De Pere in the WIAA Division 1 championship Saturday at the Resch Center.

Kari Brekke added 13 points for the Lightning (28-0), which never trailed in the game but didn't pull away until late in the second half.

Appleton North became the first undefeated Division 1 state champion since Oshkosh West (26-0) in 2003.

The Lightning held De Pere to 29.3 percent shooting from the floor for the game.

After leading 20-16 at halftime, Appleton North wasn't able to shake the Redbirds until Schabo made two free throws with less than 12 minutes to play to break a 27-27 tie, the start of a 20-4 run that put the Lightning ahead 47-31.

Rachel Kerkhoff led De Pere (25-3) with 11 points. The Redbirds were denied a fourth state title as their 17-game winning streak ended.

