Kingfisher stops Ft .Gibson for 4A boys title

Jett Sternberger scored 15 points to help Kingfisher defeat Fort Gibson 45-33 for the Class 4A state championship Saturday at State Fair Arena.
Trey Green added 11 points for the Yellowjackets (28-3), who shot 50 percent from the floor to claim their first state title.
Kyle Dortch scored 16 points for Fort Gibson (29-2), which was seeking its first title in boys basketball.
Kingfisher's defense set the tone early, and the Yellowjackets led 18-10 at halftime after limiting Fort Gibson to 3 for 17 shooting. Dortch was the only Fort Gibson player to make a field goal in the first half.
Fort Gibson's offense came to life in the third quarter, but Kingfisher's efficiency made it hard to make a dent. Kingfisher shot 67 percent from the field in the second half, 63 percent from 3-point range and 86 percent from the free-throw line.
Comments