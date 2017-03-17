Sports

March 17, 2017 7:58 AM

Warren's Fletcher wins AP Class A girls player of the year

The Associated Press

The 2017 Associated Press Class A girls basketball All-State team as selected by a panel of nine Michigan sportswriters.

Player of the Year

Kierra Fletcher, Warren Cousino, Sr.

___

First-Team All-State

Kierra Fletcher, Warren Cousino, Sr.

Ellie Taylor, Midland Dow, Sr.

Moira Joiner, Saginaw Heritage, So.

Destiny Strother, Flint Carman-Ainsworth, So.

Autumn Kissman, Mason, Sr.

Maddy Watters, Rockford , Sr.

Camree Clegg, Wayne Memorial, Jr.

Deja Church, Southfield A&T, Sr.

Jordan Walker, Muskegon Mona Shores, Sr.

Lazurea Saunders, East Kentwood, Jr.

Alisia Smith, Lansing Waverly, Sr.

___

Coach of the Year

Skip Stevenson, Walled Lake Western

___

Second-Team All-State

(Nominees receiving two or more votes from the nine-member panel)

Emily Eldridge, Battle Creek Lakeview, Sr.

Kate Sherwood, Belleville, Jr.

Coach

Mariah Gordon, Belleville

___

Honorable Mention

McKenna Walker, Bay City Western; Kaylee Wasco, Midland Dow; Molly Davis, Midland; Maddie Barrie, Midland; Jessi Bicknell, Saginaw Heritage; Ava Cook, Battle Creek Lakeview; Margot Woughter, Traverse City Central; Casey Korte, Gaylord; Samantha Thick, Lapeer; Jacara Thompson, Swartz Creek; Xeryia Tartt, Flint Carman-Ainsworth; Chloe Idoni, Fenton; Lauren Newman, Flushing; Breanna Perry, Flushing; Maija Gillum, Grand Blanc; Grace George, DeWitt; Laya Hartman, Okemos; Chloe Hartman, Detroit Mercy; Jaida Hampton, East Lansing; Maddie Maloney, St. Johns; Amber Huebner, Marquette; Lexy Tobel, Hartland; Whitney Sollom, Hartland; Graysen Cockerham, Hartland; Alexis Miller, Howell; Leah Weslock; Howell; Julia Ayrault, Grosse Pointe North; Kate McArthur, Warren Cousino; Alicia Newman, Detroit King; Victoria Perez, Belleville; Tia Tedford, Detroit King; Nicole Austin, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Julia Cianferra, Utica Ford; Emily Langolf, Macomb Dakota; Ellie Mackay, Novi; Maddie Beck, Clarkston; Kayla Luchenbach, Clarkston; Victorie Franklin, Bloomfield Hills; Amanda Sape, Bloomfield Hills; Kierra Crockett, North Farmington; Mallory Barrett, Milford; Olivia Moore, Birmingham Marian; Quinoche Carter, Birmingham Groves; Maggie Rogers, Rochester Adams; Delaney Bolles, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer; Edecia Beck, Grand Rapids Christian; Chloe Guingrich, Hudsonville; Alexis Hill, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern; Mickayla Ivy, East Grand Rapids; Olivia Brown, East Grand Rapids; Landon Kemp, Greenville; Sydney Muller, Grand Rapids Christian; Shelby Nyboer, Jenison; Anna LoMonaco, Caledonia; Bree Bauer, Port Huron Northern; Jasmine Clerkley, Okemos; Amelia McNutt, East Lansing, Alona Blackwell, East Kenwood.

