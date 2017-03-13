Sports

March 13, 2017 10:16 PM

Kings beat Magic 120-115 to snap eight-game losing streak

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Darren Collison had 19 points and 13 assists, reserve Anthony Tolliver also scored 19 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Orlando Magic 120-115 on Monday night to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Tolliver scored five straight points in the closing minutes as the Kings improved to 2-8 since trading DeMarcus Cousins during the All-Star break. The eight-game losing streak was the longest for the Kings since the 2014-15 season.

Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Magic. Evan Fournier made four 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and Aaron Gordon had 17.

Elfrid Payton had 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his third triple-double of the season, but Orlando dropped its third straight.

Willie Cauley-Stein had 18 points for the Kings and rookie Buddy Hield had 17.

The Kings were in the playoff hunt before trading Cousins. Now postseason hopes are a distant memory with Sacramento 5 ½ games in back of eighth-place Denver.

Cauley-Stein had a dunk to break a tie and Tolliver followed with another one, but Gordon responded with a 3-pointer to pull the Magic to 113-112. Tolliver's 3-pointer gave the Kings a four-point cushion with 43 seconds left.

The Kings made four 3-pointers late in the third quarter. They outscored the Magic 35-26 and took a 93-84 lead into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Magic: The NBA's worst 3-point shooting team was 3 of 14 in the first half, but finished 13 of 34 ... Orlando is 12-22 on the road.

Kings: Veterans Kosta Koufos and Ty Lawson had "planned rest" nights and Tyreke Evans missed the game with a sore left ankle. ... Collison and McLemore each had four-point plays in the second half.

UP NEXT

Magic: Get a few days' rest before playing at Golden State on Thursday.

Kings: Start three-game road trip Wednesday against Phoenix.

