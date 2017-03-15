Atwater’s Davis switching allegiances to Duke in hopes of repeating as tourney pool champion

It’s not often you will find a college basketball fan that roots for both Duke and North Carolina.
Atwater High girls coach J.R. Davis doesn’t mind it. Davis rode North Carolina’s trip to the NCAA championship game last year to win in the 2016 Marci Stenberg Bracket Challenge.
Davis bested 24 other area basketball coaches and media members, who submitted brackets.
This year, Davis says he likes Duke and he expects to hear some trash talking from noted Duke fan Jason Boesch, who coaches the Atwater boys.
“I know he’s going to call me a traitor and a flip-flopper,” Davis said. “Both teams are from the same state. I’m fine with it. I’m just feeling Duke. They’re playing pretty strong. Tell Boesch to copy my bracket. That would be his best bet. He doesn’t want to admit I won it last year. I want him to say I’m the defending champ.”
“That’s all he’ll be is the defending champ,” Boesch said.
And away we go.
Once again, we’ve asked our area basketball coaches to fill out their NCAA men’s basketball brackets to compete with current and former Sun-Star reporters and other media members. We’ve got local coaching legends Vince Clemons and Don Reid also competing in the pool. This is the 15th year we’ve done this and we thank all the coaches who submit their brackets and subject themselves to ridicule each year in good fun.
We’ll update the standings after each round in the Sun-Star.
I named our pool after former longtime photographer Marci Stenberg because she used to love filling out the bracket and competing against the coaches. She used to get so excited when a team she picked won.
There is no money on the line (thankfully), just bragging rights. And as you can see, these coaches love to talk trash.
The scoring is simple. We award one point to each win in the first round and double the points each round. In our pool, we don’t count the play-in games so coaches have until the start of the Thursday games to submit their brackets.
The primary goal is to win it all like Davis and Boesch have done the last two years. The secondary goal is to not finish last like former Los Banos coach and current Tigers athletic director Joesph Barcellos has done in back-to-back years.
When you bring up the fact that Barcellos has finished dead last the last two years he quickly points out he’s a two-time winner of this pool.
“This year I’ve spent less time filling out my bracket than I have in previous years,” Barcellos said. “I’m not overthinking it. I don’t care about the matchups. I don’t care about free-throw percentages. I don’t care about how deep a team is or RPIs. Nope, I don’t care about any of it. I’m picking a lot more by the seeds.”
With what appears to be a wide-open field this year, it’ll be interesting to see who the coaches pick this year. There are eight to 12 teams that could possibly cut the nets down at the end of the tournament.
Boesch says he doesn’t blame Davis for switching over to Duke this year.
“He’s just using common sense,” Boesch said. “They’re the best team in the field. They are playing the best basketball. The problem is everybody is picking them and that scares me. J.R got lucky last year with Carolina. This year he’s using his head with Duke.”
As for my bracket, I’m able to pick with a clear head with my alma mater San Diego State out of the tournament for a second straight season.
My Final Four is North Carolina, Kansas, Arizona and Villanova. Yep, no Duke! Villanova will defeat North Carolina in a rematch of last year’s title game.
Those picks should come with red, flashing, warning lights because I’ve never won this pool. But, hey, there’s always this year.
2016 Marci Stenberg Bracket Challenge Final Standings
1. J.R. Davis (Atwater) 105
2. Jerrry Stillahn (Golden Valley) 98
3. Rob Parsons (Sun-Star) 94
4. Allen Huddleston (Merced College) 93
5. John Kane (Merced) 92
5. Jason Boesch (Atwater) 92
5. Sean Lynch (Sun-Star) 92
8. Brad Reed (Merced) 85
9. Dustin Caropreso (Los Banos) 83
10. Shawn Jansen (Sun-Star) 82
10. Jeff Rivero (Yosemite High) 82
12. Don Reid (Merced College) 78
13. Keith Hunter (Golden Valley) 77
14. Adrian Sanchez (Le Grand) 73
14. John Bliss (Buhach Colony) 73
14. Jason Paha (former Sun-Star) 73
17. Will DeBoard (Sac-Joaquin Section) 72
18. Chris Tufts (El Capitan) 71
19. Dan Freggiaro (Le Grand) 69
20. Hector Nava (Merced) 68
20. Danny Crosby (Los Banos) 68
20. Vince Clemons (Merced) 68
23. Matt Thissen (Golden Valley) 65
23. Bill Poindexter (Sacramento Bee) 65
25. Joe Barcellos (Los Banos) 60
