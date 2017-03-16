Mbappe receives 1st France call-up

Teenage forward Kylian Mbappe has been rewarded for his scintillating club performances with Monaco with his first call up to France's national team.
The 18-year-old Mbappe, whose speed and skills have led to comparisons with France great Thierry Henry, was included Thursday in coach Didier Deschamp's squad for a World Cup qualifier in Luxembourg and a friendly against Spain.
Deschamps called up three other newcomers in his list of 24 players: Mbappe's Monaco teammate Benjamin Mendy, Marseille winger Florian Thauvin and highly-rated Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso.
Mbappe made it 11 goals in 11 games when he scored the first goal in a 3-1 win on Wednesday night as Monaco knocked out Manchester City on the away goals rule to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. He had scored in the first leg and so far this season has netted 17 goals.
"Quality has no age," Deschamps said in a press conference. "Other youngsters came before him. I thought it was the right moment."
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger recently said he could see similarities between Mbappe and Henry, who also played for Monaco when he was young. Wenger tried to recruit Mbappe this summer but the rising star of French football — who helped France win the under-19 European in July, scoring five goals — decided to stay in Monaco.
"I think Kylian is already very mature, he is capable of keeping his head clear in every decision he makes," Deschamps said. "This coolness in one-on-ones with goalkeepers is very rare."
France will be without the suspended Paul Pogba for its trip to Luxembourg on March 25 in World Cup qualifying Group A, which the French lead by three points. France hosts Spain at the Stade de France three days later.
Despite his 22 league goals for Lyon this season, striker Alexandre Lacazette was overlooked by Deschamps and Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, who is recovering from injury, was also left out.
___
France squad:
Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain), Benoit Costil (Rennes), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)
Defenders: Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal), Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Monaco), Adil Rami (Sevilla), Bacary Sagna (Manchester City), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).
Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint-Germain), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint-Germain), Corentin Tolisso (Lyon).
Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Arsenal), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Monaco), Dimitri Payet (Marseille), Florian Thauvin (Marseille).
