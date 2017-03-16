El Capitan softball defeats Golden Valley 5-4

El Capitan senior pitcher Cassie Gasper (12) turns to throw to first base for an out during a game against Golden Valley at Joe Herb Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Cougars 5-4 in extra innings.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley senior Siyra Munoz (32) hits a fly ball to left field for an out during a game against El Capitan at Joe Herb Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Cougars 5-4 in extra innings.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan freshman Chloe Cardenas (10) turns to throw to first base during a game against Golden Valley at Joe Herb Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Cougars 5-4 in extra innings.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley sophomore pitcher Marissa Bertuccio (16) delivers a pitch during a game against El Capitan at Joe Herb Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Cougars 5-4 in extra innings.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan senior pitcher Cassie Gasper (12) looks for the sign from the catcher during a game against Golden Valley at Joe Herb Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Cougars 5-4 in extra innings.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley sophomore Marissa Bertuccio (16) rounds third base before crossing home plate for an inside the park home run during a game against El Capitn at Joe Herb Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Cougars 5-4 in extra innings.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley senior Siyra Munoz (32) fields a ground ball at shortstop during a game against El Capitan at Joe Herb Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Cougars 5-4 in extra innings.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan junior Taylor Mendoza (22) turns to throw to first but holds onto the ball during a game against Golden Valley at Joe Herb Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Cougars 5-4 in extra innings.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley head coach Ross Cruickshanks speaks to Golden Valley sophomore pitcher Marissa Bertuccio (16) during a game against El Capitan at Joe Herb Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Cougars 5-4 in extra innings.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan freshman Kaylee Guerrero (2) reacts to striking out during a game against Golden Valley at Joe Herb Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Cougars 5-4 in extra innings.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley sophomore Paityn Minor (9) throws to first base for an out during a game against El Capitan at Joe Herb Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Cougars 5-4 in extra innings.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan sophomore Aubrey Aponte (5) cheers on her team from the dugout during a game against Golden Valley at Joe Herb Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Cougars 5-4 in extra innings.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan freshman Chloe Cardenas (10) runs to third base during a game against Golden Valley at Joe Herb Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Cougars 5-4 in extra innings.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley sophomore pitcher Marissa Bertuccio (16) is congratulated by teammates after hitting an inside the park home run during a game against El Capitan at Joe Herb Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Cougars 5-4 in extra innings.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan senior pitcher Cassie Gasper (12) delivers a pitch during a game against Golden Valley at Joe Herb Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Cougars 5-4 in extra innings.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley sophomore catcher Michaela Key (17) looks on from the dugout during a game against El Capitan at Joe Herb Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Cougars 5-4 in extra innings.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan juniors Taylor Mendoza (22) and Jayden Guerrero (13) collide while attempting to catch a fly ball during a game against Golden Valley at Joe Herb Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Cougars 5-4 in extra innings.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley sophomore pitcher Marissa Bertuccio (16) delivers a pitch during a game against El Capitan at Joe Herb Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Cougars 5-4 in extra innings.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan junior Jayden Guerrero (13) watches the pitch from second base during a game against Golden Valley at Joe Herb Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Cougars 5-4 in extra innings.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan sophomore Aubrey Aponte (5) looks down the line to the third base coach after a called strike during a game against Golden Valley at Joe Herb Park in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Cougars 5-4 in extra innings.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com